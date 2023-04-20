One of the final pieces of the Bourkelands puzzle could fall into place with the proposed development of an unused block and extension of a nearby road.
An empty half-acre block overlooking parkland in Bourkelands is set to be subdivided into four blocks, according to a development application before Wagga City Council.
Alatalo Bros manager Paul Eady said this is the final block of land the company will be developing in Bourkelands after nearly 30 years.
"It's sort of a good time and a bit of a sad time because it is our last four lots in this area, we've been here for 30 years and we've produced over 200 lots in that time and I think as a suburb it's developed into a really top spot," he said.
Mr Eady said the plan is to sell the individual blocks and build one custom-build home on each.
The elevated block on Kaloona Drive will be a link between the two halves of the southern suburb as nearby dead-end Illeura drive will be extended to open up access to the northern part of the area.
"I think it's the final link in this area," he said.
"All the stuff to the north of us were other developers and anything across [Kaloona Drive] was Alatalo, so it links to the two parts together."
Alatalo Bros new homes consultant Rebecca Huxtable said they don't have a concrete valutations for the blocks as yet, but expects they will be somewhere in the region of $300-$400,000.
"It's an in-demand location," she said.
"With growing infrastructure, work from home, COVID-19, people realise you don't actually have to live in Sydney, you can come out here and get a lot more for your money."
Mr Eady said his company decided to finally develop the block due to the huge demand in Wagga and with existing infrastructure it should be a "reasonably quick" subdivision.
He expects the blocks to be snapped up quickly
"There's a really high demand in Wagga and a very short supply, there's just not a lot of land going to market at the moment," he said.
If they get the go-ahead from council Alatalo expects to start work this year and release the land in early 2024.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
