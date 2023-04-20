The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Empty half-acre block overlooking parkland in Wagga's Bourkelands set for subdivision

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated April 20 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alatalo Bros manager Paul Eady and new homes consultant Rebecca Huxtable survey the block of land they plan to develop, standing on the spot where theyll extend the existing Illeura Road. Picture by Conor Burke
Alatalo Bros manager Paul Eady and new homes consultant Rebecca Huxtable survey the block of land they plan to develop, standing on the spot where theyll extend the existing Illeura Road. Picture by Conor Burke

One of the final pieces of the Bourkelands puzzle could fall into place with the proposed development of an unused block and extension of a nearby road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.