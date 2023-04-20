Collingullie-Glenfield Park have unveiled their new netball courts ahead of their first home game of the 2023 Riverina League season.
Club president Noel Penfold thanked attendees at the opening and Wiradjuri elder Aunty Cheryl Penrith welcomed attendees to country.
Demons initially received funding for one court and a shelter through a state government grant.
Penfold said it was a club effort to raise funds for the second court.
"We rallied around the community, put a lot of money together, a lot of effort together, and used some of the club's money to make it two courts, to make it a fantastic facility instead of having one old court" Penfold said.
"Our old courts were fairly worn out and had been here for a long time.
"Before our old courts our netballers started playing on clay, out there in front of the water tank.
"(We're) very proud to still have some ladies involved in the club that played on the clay courts."
Penfold said every person who was asked to help put their all into getting the courts ready.
"Every time I asked someone they stepped up and got it done," he said.
"There's a lot of fiddly things that get done that just don't happen overnight."
Collingullie A grade coach Olivia Jolliffe said the facilities are exciting for those coming into the club as well as existing members.
"It's pretty astonishing coming to a club as a brand new coach and be presented with such good facilities," she said.
"I know the netballers are very appreciative, are very excited to put this court to use.
"We know the absolute hard work, late nights, early mornings, that have gone into not just constructing this facility but everything external around it."
With lights fitted under the show court shelter, there is potential for twilight and night games to be played in the future.
The courts will be put to the test on Saturday in Collingullie's first home game of the year.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
