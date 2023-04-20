Letters: Aunty Mary's final comment on Voice is correct

I have a few queries about the article "Wiradjuri leader wants Voice action" (Daily Advertiser, April 20), but I agree 100 per cent with the last paragraph.
"I think the confusion is that people are wanting to know how it will work, and they can't really tell you that until they get the process going," she said.
So anyone with a bit of logic would say let's legislate to get the process going and when it is up and going and working successfully let's make it part of the constitution.
If we don't know what we are voting for, no would have to be the way to go. The constitution is more than just a vibe.
One country. One people. Equality for all. Not two groups.
The fiscal stance this government is taking to the forthcoming budget is a stark reflection of deception by Labor in its election campaign a year ago.
Labor campaigned on protecting Medicare, helping pensioners and those on low and fixed incomes, and making housing more affordable.
All of these issues are now on the backburner while the focus has shifted to changing the constitution.
I don't recall hearing much about major constitutional change during Labor's campaign. Nothing was mentioned about a possible cost blow out to more than $400 billion for nuclear submarines.
Now Medicare is in tatters, pensioners are further below the poverty line, everyone has to pay to see a doctor and many can't afford to rent - let alone buy - a house. And, all the while, immigration is increasing.
But that's OK. We're getting $400 billion worth of nuclear submarines we have never needed and never will. And we're getting a constitutional change that looks like an excuse not to address the core issues.
The no-harm rule is a widely recognised principle of customary international law whereby a state is duty bound to prevent reduce and control the risk of environmental harm to other states.
Australia is a major exporter of fossil fuels, natural gas and coal, that are well known to be prime causes of human-induced climate change. Also many Australian corporations, burning fossil fuels to produce energy, have made it perfectly clear that they intend to continue the practice well into the future.
The climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions caused by Australia's massive involvement with fossil fuels would be, without doubt, far reaching across the world.
Bearing in mind the widely recognised principle of international law - the no harm rule - Australia should surely approach the future, in relation to climate change, with considerable caution
