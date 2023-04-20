The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
What's on

Cocktail party, Kooringal Stud Prelude Day to mark Wagga Gold Cup's 150th anniversary

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
April 20 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoebe Watson, Claudia Jolliffe, Grace Rutherford, Olivia Fenwick, Zoe Adams, Amelia Preuss and Madison Marshall at the MTC Gold Cup 2022 event. Picture: Madeline Begley
Phoebe Watson, Claudia Jolliffe, Grace Rutherford, Olivia Fenwick, Zoe Adams, Amelia Preuss and Madison Marshall at the MTC Gold Cup 2022 event. Picture: Madeline Begley

Celebrations for the 150th Wagga Gold Cup will kick off this weekend with a cocktail party and prelude day to be held at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.