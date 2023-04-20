Celebrations for the 150th Wagga Gold Cup will kick off this weekend with a cocktail party and prelude day to be held at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC).
To mark the mammoth milestone residents are invited to attend the MTC's 150 Years of Cup Cocktail Evening on Saturday, followed by a day of racing on Sunday - prelude day.
Murrumbidgee Turf Club chief executive Jason Ferrario said the 150th-anniversary celebrations started with the erection of the horse statue at the front of the racecourse earlier this year.
"We have now moved on to the 150 Years of Cup Cocktail Evening and what we've been doing now for the past month is reaching out to former members, current members and racegoers to see if they had any memorabilia from Wagga Gold Cup," he said.
"We have been overwhelmed by the response.
"We have lots of memorabilia from past Gold Cups, whether it be fashion photos, old gold cups, we even have some old saddles and an old book makers bag.
"There will be lots to look at on the night."
Aside from that, the evening will be an opportunity for racegoers to mingle and unwind.
"We see it as a great opportunity for our members and guests to come together have some drinks, enjoy a nice meal and share their stories about past Gold Cups," Mr Ferrario said.
"The 150-year celebrations have been six months in the planning.
"We have been lucky enough along with staff here at the MTC to have some of our directors and their family members - as well as member for Riverina Michael McCormack, who is part of a 150-year anniversary committee and these events we have held- they wouldn't have happened without the hard work that committee have put in."
The Kooringal Stud Prelude Day races will kick off on Sunday with four races on the cards that will give winners automatic entry into the Wagga Gold Cup.
"The winner of the Murrumbidgee Cup is actually exempt from the Gold Cup," Mr Ferrario said.
"So, Prelude Day traditionally kicks the two-day carnival off."
The cocktail party will run on Saturday, April 22, at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club from 6pm to 10pm.
Bookings can be made online at; https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1020884.
The Kooringal Stud Prelude Day will run on Sunday, April 23, at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
