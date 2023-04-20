The Daily Advertiser
Griffith are set to welcome back the trio of Taine Moraschi, Jay Summers and Patrick Payne for their clash against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated April 20 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 12:00pm
Taine Moraschi will come into the Swans side after missing their opening game through Giants Academy duties. Picture by Les Smith
Taine Moraschi will come into the Swans side after missing their opening game through Giants Academy duties. Picture by Les Smith

Griffith are set to welcome back Taine Moraschi, Jay Summers and Patrick Payne for their trip to Ganmain on Saturday.

