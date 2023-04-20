Griffith are set to welcome back Taine Moraschi, Jay Summers and Patrick Payne for their trip to Ganmain on Saturday.
The trio missed the Swans opening clash against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes through GWS Giants Academy duties, however Griffith coach Greg Dreyer believed that they should run out against the Lions on Sunday.
"Yeah the boys are back this week," Dreyer said.
"They should be right to go, they are obviously good players and they prepare themselves well and train well.
"It's nice and it also gives us a few headaches with selection, but it's a good problem."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Dean Simpson could also play his first game for the club on Saturday after missing the draw with MCUE while James Girdler is most likely expected to return after Griffith's bye in round three.
Although taking a lot of positives out of their opening round performance, Dreyer said his side would be heading to face Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong with no expectations in regards to claiming a result.
"Ganmain at Ganmain is a fairly big task," he said.
"We don't go in with any expectations on the result, it's more just how we prepare and compete.
"See if we can manage to play some of our footy and put pressure on them, if we can do all that then the scoreboard will sort itself out.
"I'd never go to Ganmain and think it's going to be a win."
While taking plenty of positives out of the performance against the Goannas, Dreyer said there was some areas that needed improvement such as their execution late in front of goal that cost them a chance of grabbing the four points.
"We are trying to be fairly systematic in how we play our footy," he said.
"We go through a process like everyone does and we obviously didn't finish off well.
"We had multiple chances and it wasn't just one player that missed, it was across the board and we had five or six blokes that missed shots that they probably should've kicked.
"Whether you put that down to round one and a bit of rust, but we probably didn't handle finishing the game off.
"We spoke about that in the pre-season that the comps going to be tight, so you've got to finish games off and we didn't do that well.
"I thought we defended well and we fought and competed well and got ourselves back into the contest.
"We need to do that and then obviously we need to get a result for effort, because if we keep doing this we are going to slip behind and we need to keep in touch with everyone I reckon."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.