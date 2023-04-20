The Daily Advertiser
Cootamundra's Farmer Wants a Wife star Brad Jones debuts iconic hat on TV, local shop sells out

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 20 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
The now famous hat seen worn by Farmer Wants a Wife contestant Brad Jones has sold out temporarily from its retailer, Cootamundra's Kevin Deeps Clothing. Picture by 7NEWS
A Riverina retailer has had an influx of customers flocking through its doors wanting to purchase an iconic 'Cootamundra NSW' hat seen worn by 2023 Farmer Wants a Wife contestant Brad Jones.

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

