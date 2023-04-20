The Daily Advertiser
Same by Katrina Roe is a book that teaches children disability isn't scary

Dan Holmes
Dan Holmes
April 20 2023 - 6:00pm
Author Katrina Roe writes books to help children understand difference isn't scary. Same, is about her brother Charlie. Picture by Les Smith
Author Katrina Roe writes books to help children understand difference isn't scary. Same, is about her brother Charlie. Picture by Les Smith

A Riverina author has won a national book award with a true story about her brother who has cerebral palsy.

