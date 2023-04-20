A Riverina author has won a national book award with a true story about her brother who has cerebral palsy.
Same, written by Katrina Roe, and illustrated by Jemima Trappel, scored first place in the Australian picture books category of the 2022 Forevability Book Awards.
The awards celebrate books which focus on diversity, disability and difference.
Ms Roe said the book was inspired by her daughter's relationship with her brother Charlie, who uses an electric wheelchair.
Called Ivy in the book, she is terrified of her uncle Charlie's difference and has trouble relating to him.
"I was like, 'oh my gosh this is terrible, my daughter's run away from my own brother'," she said.
"It was very distressing, but when I put myself in her shoes, I thought he must seem very different to other people she knows.
"They try to connect, but have a lot of trouble."
Eventually, Ivy learns she and her uncle have more in common than she thought - despite their differences, they are the Same.
Ms Roe - who has also written books addressing peanut allergies, anxiety, and asthma - said books addressing differences between children are important in creating less prejudice.
"I loved picture books, but noticed there wasn't much diversity in them," she said.
"You didn't see characters with disability, chronic illness, or even characters that were overweight.
"Before the book [Same], kids would sort of look at Charlie, and maybe ask their parents why he was in a wheelchair. After, because they'd all seen him, they come up and say 'ah, it's uncle Charlie'."
Same is available in most of Wagga's book stores.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
