Tennis players will be forced to look for new places to play, when the Bolton Park's Tennis Courts and club house are scheduled to be demolished in late May.
Wagga Council announced a multi-million dollar plan to upgrade sporting facilities at Bolton Park last year using grants received as part of NSW Government's Multi-Sport Community Facility Fund, and some of their own money.
Stage 1 of the plan will see a $5 million partnership project with Tennis NSW to develop a tennis venue at Bolton Park on the existing Jim Elphick Tennis Centre site, facilitating the realignment and expansion of the adjacent Geoff Lawson Oval for cricket and AFL.
The redeveloped Jim Elphick Tennis Centre will include eight ITF championship hard courts, seven additional community courts, two multi-purpose netball courts, a multi-purpose amenities building with pro-shop, change facilities, public toilets, a function space, multi-purpose rooms, spectator areas and storerooms for tennis, netball and other community users.
Wagga Tennis Association president Michael Marien said the upgrades will really elevate tennis in the region.
"We're hoping this new complex will bring people back to tennis," he said.
"Junior tennis is fantastic, but the 18 to 30s have other things going on, and tennis isn't one of them.
"When we get these new rebound ace courts, we can now attract higher level tournaments."
However, the redevelopment timeline will leave players who use the courts without a place to play or train for at least a full year. Mr Marien thinks it could be as much as two, and is currently negotiating use with other local clubs.
"I just had a meeting with Hopwood Park this morning, and they've been wonderful about allowing us to access their courts," Mr Marien said.
"We have a small winter comp, so we're hoping they'll take us on there.
"When the spring comp starts in October, we're going to need a lot more courts, we're going to have to get into shape with Hopwood Park, and maybe South Wagga."
Mr Marien said the current complex has a long history in this area, having hosted players like Tony Roach and Ken Rosewall; something he hopes to maintain and expand in the site redevelopment.
Some things however will not be kept, and the club will be holding a fire sale of much of their equipment on site on the morning of May 12, featuring everything from nets, to lawnmowers.
Last drinks to farewell the courts and clubhouse will be held from 4pm to 6pm on May 6.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
