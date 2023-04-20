Crowds flocked to the Wagga Marketplace on Thursday for the official opening of the centre's newest fashion retailer.
Decjuba opened its doors at 9am on Thursday for the first time ever in Wagga - welcoming eager shoppers keen on getting a first look inside.
From blazers and puffer jackets to edgy boots and bags, the popular shopping hub is one that will no doubt be a hub for regular trendsetters.
Decjuba regional manager Samantha Leedham said the Wagga team has been looking forward to this moment for weeks.
"We are really excited," she said.
"We're happy to be finally welcoming all of our Wagga customers into our store."
ISPT Wagga Marketplace community marketing manager Chloe Sutton said the popular fashion retailer is a standout for the shopping community.
"We're really excited to add another retailer to our shopping centre," she said.
"It's giving us a taste of big city life here in Wagga."
Decjuba has a massive footprint across Australia with 140 stores and two online sites.
