The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga council sting developer Fetesi Pty Ltd with 'disappointing' fine

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
April 20 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City Council approved the development of a shopping complex at 11-15 Lake Albert Road, last year. But the developers say council are not making life easy.
Wagga City Council approved the development of a shopping complex at 11-15 Lake Albert Road, last year. But the developers say council are not making life easy.

Two of the city's biggest developers are seething after being stung with a fine by Wagga council without warning and now warn that council risk deterring other developers from choosing to build here.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.