It almost wasn't to be, but Wagga Netball Association has nominated their first men's team for the 2023 Senior State Titles.
Wagga Netball Association president Tanya Bertoldi said it's an exciting step for the association.
Starting a legacy of men's and boy's netball in the region, she hopes the side will be an inspiration to young male netballers.
"I don't think the players really understand possibly the legacy that they are starting," Bertoldi said.
"They will be the guys in and around Wagga, all the younger boys are going to be looking up to them and going 'wow that could be me one day'.
"I love the energy, they're really enthusiastic, and keen to learn."
After a stop, start process getting the team off the ground, Bertoldi said it really started to gather momentum once training began.
"As the word got around, and particularly once they started training, once people could actually see this is a real thing, that's generated some more interest," she said.
"The support for it is definitely really growing."
The brain child of Jacqui and Ben Sharp, the men's representative team was born from a desire to play at a higher level.
With the only option for men in Wagga to travel to Canberra or Sydney to play, Jacqui approached Bertoldi with the idea.
"Mixed netball is generally where the interest has stemmed from," Bertoldi said.
"The first member of the team, Ben Sharp, plays indoor netball in Wagga, and he plays alongside his wife Jacqui who is the one who actually approached me and the association and wanted to see whether or not we would support putting a men's team together because they were really enjoying their mixed indoor netball and Jacqui really wanted to provide opportunities not just for her husband but for the other guys that she sees as a netballer and coach.
"So we threw all our support behind and said lets do this, for sure."
Bertoldi said though it's taken time to get the side finalised, registering the side just days before deadline, everything is looking up.
With training programs developed and uniforms on their way, preparation for the senior state titles has well and truly begun.
"It's a big competition for them, and in terms of intensity and workload for the three days at senior state titles will probably come as a bit of a shock," she said.
The association is working with the playing squad to provide training opportunities in line with their existing sporting commitments.
"It's been stop start stop start, the very first year trying to launch a men's netball team is always going to take a little bit more effort than we originally thought but as soon as the word started getting around, we had momentum," Bertoldi said.
With some players set to make their competitive netball debut at the titles. Bertoldi is pleased to have men's netball officially under the Wagga Netball Association banner.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
