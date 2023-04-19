Snowy Valleys mills get first northern load in timber supply boost

Snowy Valleys timber processers have received the first trainload of softwood from the state's north.
Around 270,000 tonnes of sawlog timber from Walcha is bound for Tumut and Tumbarumba over the next three years.
The first load arrived at Wagga on the weekend and was trucked the rest of the way to the mills, which have been given priority after the Black Saturday bushfires wiped out local stock, prompting a shift of timber marked for export back to Australian mills.
Tumbarumba's Hyne mill and AKD in Tumut will receive a minimum of 90,000 tonnes of softwood logs between them from Walcha each year, Forestry Corporation's Peter Styles said.
"Both Hyne and AKD are major regional employers who had their locally supplied sawlog volumes significantly reduced after the bushfires, so we are very pleased to support their operations," he said.
The arrival in Wagga is the first of up to 50 train trips expected over the three years, which also combats an emerging challenge of finding and retaining skilled truck drivers for the forestry and wider freight industry.
"This initiative means safer roads and is estimated to save up to three million litres of diesel," Mr Stiles said.
The 40-year-old pines will provide a well-needed boost to keep pace with the ongoing demand for housing in Australia, Forestry Corporation said.
Some delays in the project were encountered due to the pandemic, steel and shipping container supply.
