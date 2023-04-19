The Daily Advertiser
Snowy Valleys mills get first northern load in timber supply boost

By Daisy Huntly
Updated April 19 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 3:39pm
The first load of timber initially marked for export has arrived at Snowy Valleys mills from Walch, in the state's north. Picture supplied
Snowy Valleys timber processers have received the first trainload of softwood from the state's north.

