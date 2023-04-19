Wagga cyclist Myles Stewart departs on Friday for an eight-week stint racing in Europe and he feels confident that he can achieve some strong results.
Stewart was looking forward to the trip and was hoping that all of his hard work training in recent months would pay dividends.
"It's going to be pretty good," he said.
"I've got some good form and I'll go over to Europe open minded.
"All the boys are pretty fit and I think anythings possible, we will just see how it all pans out.
"I've trained pretty hard, so I'll just go in with an open mind and have a good crack."
Stewart will be joined by his ARA Pro Cycling Sunshine Coast team and will be based in Sittard in the Netherlands with him likely to spend the eight weeks also competing in Belgium.
While unsure of what race he will tackle first, Stewart was thinking that he would have at least a week in Europe before competing.
"I'll probably be there for a week and then do my first race," he said.
"Late April or early May I think the race might be, so it'll be good to get into the swing of things and get settled in before I start racing."
After heading overseas last year to race, Stewart was hoping that the experience should help him knowing what to expect.
"I definitely think it's going to be positive taking over what I did last year," he said.
"Then also having a bit more support with ARA this year means I will be a lot more prepared.
"Also knowing what it's like from last time, I'll be all over it I think and it should be good."
While competing against pro cyclists could be daunting to some, Stewart is enthused about the challenge and feels confident in his own abilities to compete against the best.
"It should be a good experience to race the pro guys," he said.
"It will be good to see where I'm at and I'm definitely going into it stronger than I was last year.
"I've kinda targeted Europe as my main goal and the training and the K's are basically there.
"I've got to keep healthy, that's the main thing now."
While confident of achieving some amazing results, Stewart was well aware that he would have to find his feet against the step up in competition.
"The ultimate goal would be to get on the podium," he said.
"But I suppose I've got to find my feet and see where I'm at first.
"Kind of just learn from the first few races that I do and ride into the block over there."
