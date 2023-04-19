The Daily Advertiser
Myles Stewart is looking forward to an eight-week stint racing overseas with his ARA Pro Cycling Sunshine Coast team

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 19 2023 - 6:30pm
Myles Stewart will head to Europe for an eight-week stint racing and feels confident of achieving some strong results. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Wagga cyclist Myles Stewart departs on Friday for an eight-week stint racing in Europe and he feels confident that he can achieve some strong results.

