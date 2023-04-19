Health professionals are reminding Riverina residents to get their influenza vaccine before winter as communities brace for a regular flu season.
No longer slowed by COVID-19 restrictions, modelling from the northern hemisphere predicts this year's flu season will arrive earlier and could potentially cause more hospitalisations than previous years.
Among those with high risk of severe illness from the flu are babies and children under five years, and Blamey Street Surgery GP Rachel Glasson said it was important to vaccinate your child.
"There is a significant number of kids who get hospitalised or even die from the flu every year," she said.
"We've been doing flu clinics here for the last month or so and we are seeing a high number of kids coming through which is really good."
Of the total number of recorded flu cases last year, more than 55 per cent were children under 16 years. Adults aged between 16 and 64 accounted for just over 24 per cent of all reported cases.
This year, Blamey Street's flu clinic also has the option to receive a COVID-19 booster at the same time to help make it easier for the community to keep on top of regular vaccinations.
"It's a good idea to get [your vaccinations] in April or may before winter really gets going," Dr Glasson said.
"I think we've had a pretty good uptake and anyone who wants to get a flu shot should come and get one."
It's now advised to receive a COVID-19 booster every since months, or six months on from contracting the virus.
At Kooringal Pharmacy, pharmacist and owner Justin Smith said they have also seen many people already receive their jab.
"We do in store and offsite clinics and we've had a pretty good uptake already," he said.
"April and May are historically our busiest months."
Compared to previous years, those aged over 65 can now receive their flu vaccine at pharmacies, rather than book a GP appointment.
Anyone aged six months and over is eligible to receive a flu vaccine.
To book visit Kooringal Pharmacy's wesbite or contact Blamey Street Surgery for details about their next flu vaccine clinic.
