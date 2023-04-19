ON THE PACE: Micallef secures special series success

Blake Micallef brought up a special win after taking out the Nic Dewar Memorial Series at Young on Tuesday.
Micallef wore the pants of his late best mate and was just able to come out on top.
Run for the second time following Dewar's death in 2018 due to the COVID pandemic, Micallef was thrilled to come out on top.
"It was definitely great to win the series for Nic as I think it's the last time I get to go in it," Micallef said.
"I don't think I'll be eligible for it anymore as I won't be classed as a junior next year."
After a win and a third at Shepparton last week, Micallef finished last in the first of the two heats on Tuesday.
However his second aboard Petes Art Folly was enough to edge out Victorian driver Corey O'Donoghue by two points.
James Locke, who had a win in the series on Tuesday as part of a treble, and Grace Bilney were a further two points behind.
"I had some pretty good drives down there, which helped me out," Micallef said.
"I was unfortunate with Nathan (Turnbull's) one, it was a bit disappointing, but I was able to rack up enough points with the one second at Young."
The Victorian drivers took out the team tally by nine points.
A big crowd was in attendance for the first running of the series since 2019.
SAINT Julien set a new track record on his way to taking out the Waratah Heat at Coolamon on Sunday.
The Steve Turnbull-trained pacer sliced 0.1 seconds off the track record after clocking a mile rate of 1:56.4.
Both he and James McPherson's Luverboy, who finished second, has now qualified for the lucrative final at Menangle on May 6.
JACKSON Painting winning the first four races at Coolamon on Sunday has him ninth in the state premiership.
He has drive 34 wins for the season with Cameron Hart in front on 65.
A NUMBER of horses with Riverina connections have progressed to the lucrative Australian Pacing Gold finals.
Libby Lou, who is owned by Jackie Gibson, won a two-year-old fillies heat at Menangle on Tuesday.
Dashing, who is the second foal of millionaire mare Frith, and Vite Monet both finished second in their respective two-year-old colts and geldings heats.
The $400,000 finals will be run next Saturday at Menangle.
FAIRY Tinkabell was able to bounce back from almost falling in the Wagga Pacers Cup last week with a win at Menangle on Saturday.
The Riverina-owned mare took out the feature of the night with an all-the-way victory.
It was her 17th career win.
WAGGA will hold an eight-race card on Friday.
The first is at 1.12pm.
It is the start of a busy period for the club, who will host four of the next five meetings in the region.
Coolamon will race on Tuesday with its traditional ANZAC Day meeting.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
