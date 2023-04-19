The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

ON THE PACE: Micallef secures special series success

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated April 19 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Micallef took out the Nic Dewar Memorial series at Young on Tuesday.
Blake Micallef took out the Nic Dewar Memorial series at Young on Tuesday.

Blake Micallef brought up a special win after taking out the Nic Dewar Memorial Series at Young on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.