Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn is heading into this weekend's clash against Griffith wary of the steps forward the Swans have taken over the off-season.
The Lions claimed a 69-point win against Leeton-Whitton in round one after kicking away late, however Martyn is fully aware his side is in for a tougher test on Saturday.
"They showed last week they are definitely going to be really good competition this year after their result against Mangoplah," Martyn said.
"They've just got quality all over the board, they've got Rhys Pollock who I rate really highly as a midfielder and he can also go forward and be really damaging.
"Then they've got (Henry) Delves back in this year who's a real prominent target and it looks like they'll have their Giants boys available.
"They don't really have any weaknesses across the ground and they are going to be vastly improved from last year.
"We are really looking forward to taking them on and obviously playing at home as well, it's great to be able to play footy at the den."
Adding to the task for the Lions is the fact that the trio of Ben Walsh, Kai Watts and Zac Burhop will all miss the clash through unavailability.
Tom Quinn and Jack McCaig who both missed the trip to Leeton are a chance of returning while the Lions will be boosted by the return of Kirk Mahon.
In addition to Mahon, Martyn was looking forward to having Tom Banuelos run out for his first game with the key forward sure to have a big presence in the Lions' forward line.
"He's coming down tonight and he'll be training with us tomorrow," he said.
"He obviously hasn't really had a pre-season because he's been playing footy all year round, so he's probably got that match fitness which we all envy.
"I'm really excited to see how he fits into our group and it also gives us another tall option going forward.
"I'm really excited to see Tommy play his first game for us this week."
While wary of their strength all over the ground, Martyn said that the battle in the midfield could very well determine who grabs the four points.
"I think what we've got to be wary of is their midfield depth," he said.
"They've got a few numbers that can roll through there and they've also got a nice mix of inside and outside in terms of (Jack) Rowston, Pollock, Taine Moraschi and probably Jay Summers that can go through there.
"We are also going to have to contain their tall forwards in (James) Toscan, Delves and Patty Payne will probably be back in, that's three spearheads that can really hurt you if you don't contain them.
"So a big focus of ours will be making sure that we keep those guys quiet and be really sound defensively."
