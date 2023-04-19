The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, April 20

April 20 2023 - 5:30am
Letters: How many Indigenous Australians will be voiceless under Voice?
VOICE REPRESENTATION?

The Labor Party Co-Design Report, a document outlining a preferred model for the Voice, apparently recommends a body with 24 members - two from each state or territory and the rest from the Torres Strait Islands and "regions"; members will be appointed (not elected) by someone in some way.

