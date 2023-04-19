Letters: How many Indigenous Australians will be voiceless under Voice?

The Labor Party Co-Design Report, a document outlining a preferred model for the Voice, apparently recommends a body with 24 members - two from each state or territory and the rest from the Torres Strait Islands and "regions"; members will be appointed (not elected) by someone in some way.
That's about all we know, and even it is only what I've been able to cobble together from various reports which might be right or wrong. Anthony Albanese won't reveal any details, I'm guessing, because as soon as he confirms one aspect, he will be pestered to reveal more. And as soon as there are threads to pull, the whole mess will unravel.
The most common number I've seen for Indigenous First Nations is 300, although I've read one report suggesting 500. Deadlystory.com cites "280 mobs [co-labelled 'tribes'] ... and even more clans [co-labelled 'family groups']". My supposition is that the site is equating 'mob' with 'nation'.
Using the figure of 300, a "Voice" of 24 people will mean that at least 276 First Nations will have no voice at all. In all states, you can bet that the first nominee (of two) will be from the capital city. Our First Nations people should do the sums about the likelihood of any specific mob getting anywhere near scoring a spot on the Canberra Voice - 11 out of every 12 nations will be voiceless.
READ MORE LETTERS:
Thursday's editorial (Daily Advertiser, April 13) rightly identifies the cost of housing and long-term consequences of renting as primary causes of the rising inequality so damaging to our society.
Public housing "rent-to-buy" schemes enabled thousands of older people to live in their own homes.
But governments have systematically reduced the relative share of public housing, and in the ultimate repudiation of fairness, is allocating subsidies and scarce land to developers' "build-to-rent" housing, designed to further normalise housing as just another asset for speculation and profit.
This hastens the transfer of wealth from the unlucky, the young and the marginalised to the top 10 per cent. Appealing to the free-market ideologues incompetently masquerading as Labor/Green leadership is pointless, but surely their members can remind them of what should be core values.
The wilful neglect of public housing is a deliberate choice. Money is not the problem.
In the ACT, the needs of applicants on public housing waiting lists (waiting just under a year for high-priority allocations to almost six years for those in the standard queue) could have already been met with the public funds spent and committed for stage 1 of the tram. With the money already spent on stage 2a and raising a road in Civic six metres, a further 1500 families could be building a better future with rent-to-buy public housing. Shouldn't fairness, equity and opportunity be our priorities?
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.