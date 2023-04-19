Letters: How many Indigenous Australians will be voiceless under Voice?

Using the figure of 300, a "Voice" of 24 people will mean that at least 276 First Nations will have no voice at all. In all states, you can bet that the first nominee (of two) will be from the capital city. Our First Nations people should do the sums about the likelihood of any specific mob getting anywhere near scoring a spot on the Canberra Voice - 11 out of every 12 nations will be voiceless.