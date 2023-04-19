The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Juniors swap bibs for whistles at netball umpiring clinic

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 19 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madi Norman, 12, is guided by Southern Sports Academy umpire coach Jess McCallum during the introductory umpiring clinic at Equex Centre. Picture by Les Smith
Madi Norman, 12, is guided by Southern Sports Academy umpire coach Jess McCallum during the introductory umpiring clinic at Equex Centre. Picture by Les Smith

Sporting codes across the region make a call for new umpires and referees every year and this time more than 100 young girls have answered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.