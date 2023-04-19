Lake Albert residents are disappointed at plans to raise a 30 metre phone tower on their quiet street.
Public documents reveal that Optus intend to construct a telecommunications facility which will serve as a mobile phone base station and will include a 30 metre high tower, eight antennas and a microwave dish.
Optus have identified issues with local mobile network services in the Lake Albert area and are seeking to improve service in the area by erecting the tower, according to the development application lodged by Ventia, the firm behind the tower.
The proposed location is a cleared vacant corner of rural property on Sycamore Street, but Glen Gaudron, who lives directly across the road from the proposed tower, argues that the location is not in keeping with the aesthetic of his quiet street and would stymy any future development of his corner of Lake Albert.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"If you subdivide [empty blocks] in the future you won't be able to build because it will be too close," he said.
The proposal states that the proposed facility "achieves a desirable separation distance from other land uses such as residential 440m away to the west, without impinging on the visual amenity value of the local area".
Mr Gaudron points out that the tower is within 400 metres of at least 16 houses along Sycamore Street and Elm Road, the closest home only 72 metres away - his.
"Every room in my house will see it," he said.
Mr Gaudron said legislation states that companies should "co-locate" towers where possible and can't see why they have chosen to build a brand new tower so close to a residential area.
The documents show four possible sites were considered for the tower.
One, also on Sycamore Road, was discounted as Ventia could not establish an agreement with the owner, and two others on Vincent Road, the first at an existing tower - which they said was not tall enough- and the second which again was discounted due to an inability to persuade the land's owner.
The fourth is the chosen location on Sycamore Road.
Shane Davies lives a few doors down from the proposed tower and he said Ventia have not fully explored other options for the site.
The tower will have a dramatic effect on the area, including house prices, he added.
"I'll be able to sell the place [in the future] but I don't have anywhere near ... with the cost of living, this could have a catastrophic effect on our financial situation," he said.
"The valuation of land here is going to go down, who's going to want to live next to a 30 metre high tower."
"The location of the facility, 10 metres off the road ... with a justification that it's going to increase coverage for the community, the other tower is 463 metres away, why would you build a new facility in the lowest point of the area?"
Mr Davies bought his block 8 years ago and wouldn't have built there had he known what was to come.
"It's going to dramatically change the streetscape, it's going to tower over everything in the area," he said.
Both men, one has Optus, the other Tesltra, say they do not suffer poor reception.
Over 20 residents of the area recently met to discuss the proposal and plan to take their displeasure to Wagga City Council.
The plans are on exhibition on the Wagga City Council website until April 28.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.