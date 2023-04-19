The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Yanco Agricultural high school captain Jake Turner makes the state final at Sydney Royal Easter Show

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated April 21 2023 - 1:40pm, first published April 19 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Yanco Ag student has made a name for himself as an up and coming cattle judge after competing in the state finals at this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.