LONG-time Southern District jockey and trainer Peter Bloomfield has been remembered as one of the great characters of the game.
Bloomfield passed away on Saturday, aged 72, after a long illness.
There are few who have contributed more to the racing industry over the past half century than Bloomfield, firstly as a jockey, then trainer and volunteer.
Wagga trainer Wayne Carroll, Bloomfield's brother-in-law, described him as a great character that will be dearly missed.
"The best story teller you've ever seen," Carroll recalled.
"He was a real character. He never forgot a story. He was just a really likeable bloke. He would always help people out.
"Whenever we would go to Narrandera, he was always there to help, people coming from a long way, he'd always put them in the stables."
Bloomfield's time in racing began when he left school to work for Leeton trainer Peter Clancy.
He then went to Sydney to ride trackwork for the legendary TJ Smith, before returning home in 1966 to begin an apprenticeship with JJ Carroll, then transferring to John 'Digger' Carroll.
He returned to Sydney as an apprentice under Les Bridge before returning to Wagga to ride.
In 1976, Bloomfield took out his trainer's licence for the first time at Ganmain, then later Leeton, before he and wife Carmel would move to Narrandera in 2985 and set up stable on course.
After a brief comeback to the saddle, which saw Carmel take out her trainer's licence, Bloomfield retired in 1986 to concentrate on training, something he did until his retirement in January 2018.
Narrandera Race Club wished to pass on their condolences to the family and thanked Bloomfield for all his work over the years.
"Peter was a much loved worker and racing character around the club with many years of loyal service as track manager and general handy man worker the keep the facility in good and safe condition," racing manager Michael Bailey said on behalf of the club.
"A true colourful racing identity who bought a smile to the face to all he came in contact with.
"Peter's racing experience and knowledge has been of great assistance to many a committee in general and individuals on the committee specifically.
"He and Carmel opened their doors of their stables for visiting trainers both overnight and on race days when stalls where a premium. All free of charge with a smile and great help promoting the club.
"The club and racing in our area will be the poorer for the passing of Peter."
Bloomfield's association with the industry also continued through two of his sons, Andy and Shane. Andy was a long-time successful jockey in the Southern District, while Shane, a top trackwork rider, has taken out his trainer's licence in recent years.
Bloomfield is survived by wife Carmel and children Shane & Jodie, Peter & Megan, Andrew & Lisa and Cherie & Clint, along with 12 grandchildren.
His funeral will be held at Sacred Heart Kooringal on 1.30pm this Monday, April 24.
...
RACING lost another good man this week with the passing of 'Duke' Heywood.
John 'Duke' Heywood passed away on Sunday, aged 82.
A passionate racing supporter, Duke was the father of former trainer Chris Heywood and grandfather of Nick and Brittany.
He part-owned a number of horses trained by son Chris and was arguably the number one fan of Norm's Bridle and his grandson Nick.
"Nick won that race at Orange on the Friday and Friday night he was showing nurses the replay," his son Chris recalled this week.
"He loved that."
A proud Harden man, Heywood's funeral will be held at St Anthony's Catholic Church at 11am this Monday, April 24.
...
WAGGA galloper Zakeriz has a wide barrier to overcome should he head to Hawkesbury on Saturday.
Wagga trainer Chris Hardy accepted with Zakeriz in Saturday's $150,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap (1800m) at Hawkesbury.
Wagga apprentice jockey Molly Bourke is down to ride but the pair will have the task in front of them after coming up with barrier 19.
Should he start, Zakeriz will be on the back up after running sixth in Orange Cup (2100m) last Friday.
He already has earned an exemption to the Wagga Gold Cup (2000m) with victory in the Albury Mile.
...
THE Wagga Gold Cup carnival will officially get underway this weekend.
It will kick off with the 150 Years of Wagga Gold Cup cocktail evening at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday night, followed by prelude day on Sunday.
Another One and Prince Of Helena have both been given 67 kilograms for the $45,000 Murrumbidgee Cup (1800m).
Victorian visitor Magnetic has the top weight of 62.5kg in the $40,000 Wagga Town Plate Prelude (1200m).
...
A WIDE barrier will see Greek Tycoon scratched from Saturday's $120,000 Highway Class Two Handicap (1100m).
Albury trainer Mitch Beer was planning on trying to win the Highway at Hawkesbury for a second straight year after Hardware Lane scored at last year's Cup meeting.
But Beer now plans to head to Albury on Friday week instead after coming up with barrier 18.
...
COOTAMUNDRA Picnic Racing Club's annual race meeting won't go ahead on Saturday as planned.
Southern District stewards ruled the track 'unsuitable for racing' after finding the course had not recovered sufficiently from recent flood damage.
Racing NSW have postponed the race meeting to Saturday, May 13, at a venue yet to be confirmed.
The club will still conduct a phantom race meeting on Saturday at Cootamundra.
...
WAGGA trainer Doug Gorrel brought up a career milestone at Gundagai on Sunday.
Gorrel trained the 100th winner of his career when Asgarda broke through for her maiden victory.
The three-year-old filly relished the heavy conditions to race away and score by five lengths.
Gorrel, who took out his trainer's licence in 2016, enjoyed his best year yet in 2022 when training 24 winners.
Gorrel has Game Cove resuming in the Highway at Hawkesbury on Saturday, where he has come up with barrier 17. The four-year-old is also in at Canberra on Friday.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Leeton (non-TAB)
Sunday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Deniliquin (non-TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Coolamon (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
