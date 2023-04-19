The Daily Advertiser
Wagga City Council, NSW Police to host community safety day

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 20 2023 - 12:17pm, first published April 19 2023 - 4:00pm
Riverina Police District acting superintendent Nadine Roberts with Wagga City Council Social Planning Coordinator Sarah Lehman and Riverina Police District Inspector Jill Gibson. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Community members will be able to voice their concerns to Wagga police and meet with local emergency services at an upcoming safety day.

