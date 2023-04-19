Community members will be able to voice their concerns to Wagga police and meet with local emergency services at an upcoming safety day.
Wagga City Council Social Planning Coordinator Sarah Lehman said The Family Community Safety Day stemmed from the 2022 Community Safety Action Plan and is an initiative in collaboration with the police.
"When we did the community consultation for the plan itself and a lot of the concerns were break and enter into homes and steal from motor vehicles - so we're expecting home safety to be a big one that comes through on the day," she said.
Riverina Police District Inspector Jill Gibson said community members will be able to gain important insight on the day to help protect them against crimes.
"Property crime is a concern across NSW and one of the things we will be offering on the day is important to home and vehicle safety information- we will be offering information on scams and holiday safety and online safety for kids," Inspector Gibson said.
It won't just be police though, with local RFS, Fire and Rescue NSW, VRA and SES personnel also gearing up for the event.
"Emergency services do a really tough job and a lot of the time the only time community members engage with emergency services in a crisis setting so allowing that more relaxed, fun environment, the goal is to make them feel more comfortable in providing their community safety concerns to them," Ms Lehman said.
"We have some emergency displays - they're bringing their trucks - and we will be getting votes from residents to see which display they enjoyed the most."
Inspector Gibson said while she is brainstorming victory in the future, she suspects it may not be the police who take the trophy home this time around.
"The fire brigade are bringing some pretty cool stuff, SES are always really good and VRA are an amazing volunteer association - we have a trophy as well," Inspector Gibson said.
An hour during the event will also be sensory-friendly to ensure everyone in the community has a chance to enjoy the day.
Inspector Gibson said before anything else, it is an opportunity to have a good time.
"Don't be afraid, we wear a uniform but we're people too, we are parents, brothers, sisters, mums and dads," she said.
The event will run on Saturday, April 29 from 10am to 2pm at the Wagga Riverside precinct.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
