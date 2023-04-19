Police have charged three men for alleged drug supply across the Murrumbidgee region.
Officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District's Proactive Crime Team established Strike Force Apperly commenced investigations into the alleged supply of prohibited drugs in the Leeton area in January.
Searches of three homes at Railway Avenue and Wallowa Street, Leeton and on Purdon Street, Whitton, were conducted on Tuesday morning following the investigations.
During the searches, police seized methylamphetamine, cannabis, MDMA, an electronic stun device, an extendable baton, fireworks, OMCG clothing, more than $12,000 in cash, and paraphernalia consistent with the alleged distribution of methylamphetamine.
Three men aged 49, 50 and 71, were arrested and taken to Leeton Police Station.
The 49-year-old man was charged with 12 offences including supply prohibited drug, six counts, owner/occupier knowingly allow use drug premises - second offence - serious indictable offence, possess prohibited drug, three counts, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen and knowingly deal with proceeds of crime - serious indictable offence.
He was refused bail to appear before Griffith Local Court on July 6.
The 50-year-old man was charged with six offences including supply prohibited drug, possess prohibited drug, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, two counts, recklessly deal with proceeds of crime, and carry, use or possess explosive, flare or firework.
He was refused bail to appear in Griffith Local Court today (April 19).
The 71-year-old man was charged with one count of take part supply prohibited drug.
He was granted conditional bail to appear in Leeton Local Court on May 9.
