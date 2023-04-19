A consistent weekend from Byron Dennis has seen the Wagga rider record a strong result at the third round of the Australian ProMX Championship.
Held in Wodonga over the weekend, Dennis recorded a third and fourth place finish to finish equal second for the round in the MX3 series.
The result sees Dennis in a three-way tie for second in the points standings, six-points behind Wodonga round winner Jack Mather.
With Dennis set to venture up and down the east coast to compete in the series this year, he was glad to have a race effectively just down the road.
"We've been all over the country this year and last year we were all over the world," Dennis said.
"So it's good to have a race that's sort of local."
Last year was a busy one for Dennis as the young rider ventured to Finland to represent Australia at the Junior Motocross World Championships.
It was an unforgettable experience for the 16-year-old, who said he took a lot out of the trip despite not getting the results he was after.
"It was an amazing experience just to go over there and do it," he said.
"It was a totally different atmosphere and the racing was just completely different to what I am used to."
In addition to his preparation for the ProMX Championship, Dennis has also been venturing down to Phillip Island where has been training with a group of riders under the tutelage of Ross Beaton.
"I've been down there training pretty much since the start of this year," he said.
"There's about 10 of us boys down there riding, and I'm with the best in Australia pretty much.
"It's really good and it's pretty much what I need to get better, I'm one of the youngest down there and so I'm learning a lot off them and their experiences."
Although not sure what lies ahead for the remainder of the year, Dennis was hopeful of heading overseas after the completion of the championship in August.
"We haven't really decided much other than the ProMX this year," he said.
"But we've been doing a bit of planning and I'm wanting to get back overseas to America to do some riding and racing over there hopefully towards the end of the year."
