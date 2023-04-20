Dive-in movies return to Oasis as the aquatic centre holds a boredom-breaking 90s nostalgia night. Moviegoers can keep cool in the pool while taking in two cult classics of the late last century. A screening of 10 Things I Hate About You starts at 5pm and is followed by the opening credits of Clueless at 6.30pm. Film fans of all ages and abilities are welcome. Tickets are $5 and can be pre-purchased online.