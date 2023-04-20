Fill the weekend with a taste of what's on around Wagga and the wider Riverina this weekend.
Drop into Wonderland Lane in the Wagga CBD and check out the talent on show in the city's Youth Week busking competition between 11am and 2pm. Music lovers can vote for their favourite busker, pull up a seat and take in the local show. Solos, duos and trios are invited to apply for a 20 minutes set with at least one original song. Missed the Friday show? Head back again on Saturday morning.
Grab some popcorn and catch 2040, a documentary screening at Wagga Art Gallery as part of the Jackdaw Film Series program. Best suited for young people aged 13 and over and open for those aged to 25, doors to the screening open at 6pm and is free to attend.
Poet, author and activist Jacquelene Pearson delivers an author talk, hosted by Booranga at The Curious Rabbit from 6.30pm and followed by an open mic. Tickets $10 through Humanitix.
Heat to Prima Facie at Wagga Civic Theatre. Sheridan Harbridge stars as Tessa, a criminal layer at the top of her game. The show begins at 7.30pm and tickets start at $45 from the theatre box office or civictheatre.com.au.
West Wyalong's Festival of Youth transforms Perseverance Oval into the place to be from 1pm. The afternoon of games, rides and prizes features musical talents and is wrapped up with pizza and a movie under the stars when Blueback begins at 6.30pm. The free event offers a photobooth, hair braiding, snacks, driving simulator, giant slide, soccer shootout and more.
The Connect Youth Festival brings the celebrations to Griffith's youngsters at the city's regional sports centre. With free entry, the festival offers music and live performances, market stalls, sporting competitions, food and more from 3pm to 6pm. Contact lara.rossetto@griffith.nsw.gov.au for more.
The St Vincent de Paul Society family fun day is at the Wagga Wagga Showground, with free food and activities for kids. There will be free entertainment for kids, including rides, a jumping castle, a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, as well as assistance available from Micah Hub, Vinnies Youth, Vinnies shop and Eidal Quinn. People planning on attending are encouraged to register by emailing waggafamilyfunday@vinnies.org.au.
Don't be daunted by (small) car disasters after a session at Galmatic, a car maintenance workshop hosted by an all-female group of mechanics in the Myer car park from 1pm. Closed in shoes are a must, and old clothes, hat and sunscreen are recommended. Get hands on in a tyre-changing workshop and take a look under the bonnet to check oil, coolant, fluids and the battery. Cost is $20, book through events.humanitix.com/galmatic.
The MIA's hottest race this weekend takes off when the gates to the Leeton Cup open at 11.30am. Frock up and get the party shoes on for the big day, with Fashions on the Field, live music, kids entertainment and a cocktail bar among the off-the-track highlights.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at Kapooka with the new winter start time of 8.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Hit the high notes with the Frankie Valli and the Beach Boys show at the Civic Theatre. Foyers, box office and bar open an hour before the 8pm show. Tickets from $55 from the box office or online.
WaggaRoos Orienteering Club will be conducting a come and try day event at Pomingalarna Park's western entrance off the Sturt Highway. Start times between 10am and 11am. Free entry. Courses suitable for children and family groups. Club members will be available to help all newcomers.
Walk, run or ride your way through Narrandera's Town2Beach event, taking off from the Narrandera Showground and showcasing some of the town's best features along the way. The 21.1km, 13km, 7km and 1km events have staggered start times from 9am. Register at raceroster.com/events/2023/62295/town2beach.
