The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
What's on

What's on around Wagga this weekend: April 2-23

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated April 21 2023 - 3:56pm, first published April 20 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catch live gigs, including Aaron Oldaker, get back to basics at car maintenance workshops or catch a movie at one of several screenings over the next few days. Pictures from file
Catch live gigs, including Aaron Oldaker, get back to basics at car maintenance workshops or catch a movie at one of several screenings over the next few days. Pictures from file

Fill the weekend with a taste of what's on around Wagga and the wider Riverina this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.