Leeton-Whitton are looking to put forward a much better representation of themselves at Kindra Park this weekend against the Hoppers.
Last season was a forgettable one for the Crows with their two contests against the Hoppers extremely one-sided as Leeton failed to record a goal in either game.
However after a promising round one performance against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Crows coach Tom Groves said his side would be looking to make amends in Coolamon this weekend.
"Obviously we owe them," Groves said.
"We need to kick a goal this year, that's our aim against them anyway as they kept us goalless both times last year and that was pretty disappointing.
"We are fired up and ready to go for this one and we felt we were a little bit embarrassed last year with that.
'We are really looking forward to taking the confidence and learning's out of last week."
Although going down by 69-points at full time to the Lions, Groves was pleased with the effort from his side as seven late goals to the reigning premiers blew out the margin in red time.
"I suppose the end score doesn't really reflect where the game was at for most of it," he said.
"But there was plenty of positives to come out of it obviously and some improvements."
Not only did the Crows stick with the Lions for the majority of the game, they also were able to nab a quarter outscoring GGGM 3.3 to 1.5 in the third.
Groves was pleased with how his side were able to come out after the main break and take control of the game after allowing the Lions to skip ahead just before half time.
"We started really well in the third quarter and followed through," he said.
"Especially off the back end of the second quarter where they kicked a couple of goals and we weren't real happy with how they got a bit of a roll on.
"But we came out in the third quarter and it was really good and even in the start of the fourth we started pretty well.
"It was just in the back end of the last quarter where they kicked seven goals in red time.
"That didn't help us, but that's something that we have to improve and it was probably pretty similar in the second quarter where they kicked a few consecutive goals in red time."
Although being down a couple of rotations, Groves felt the biggest factor in the Lions' ascendancy was their inability to get the game back on level pegging.
"They are obviously a really good side," he said.
"They were always going to get a run on, we just had to stop it and we were just a bit too slow to stop it at times."
Kabe Stockton missed the clash with the Lions however is expected to line-up against the Hoppers while Matt Rainbird and Darcey Cullen are also potential inclusions for the Crows.
