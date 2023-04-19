The Daily Advertiser
Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves says his side is eager to make up for some 'embarrassing' performances against Coolamon last year

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 19 2023 - 11:30am
Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves is hoping for a much improved performance against Coolamon this weekend after failing to record a goal against them in their two contests last year. Picture by Liam Warren
Leeton-Whitton are looking to put forward a much better representation of themselves at Kindra Park this weekend against the Hoppers.

