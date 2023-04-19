While late and well-loved Inspector Peter McLay is no longer with us, he will always be a part of the 'family in blue'.
To mark his memory, Wagga police officers and community members will come together for the Peter McLay Charity Golf Day Fundraiser in June to celebrate his life and raise funds for the Mark Hughes Foundation.
Inspector McLay- a father, husband, respected police officer and talented sportsman- passed away on January 1, at 56, after a battle with brain cancer.
Not able to settle the burning desire inside him to do something in honour of his former colleague and forever friend, Riverina Police District Licensing Coordinator Sergeant Nige Turney came up with the idea to hold the charity day.
"Pete to me was a friend - we were promoted around the same time to sergeant - he went on to senior management ranks but we've worked together a lot of the years," Sergeant Turney said.
"I knew his family and I think it's important for us to recognise that something like this has happened and if we can do something to at least try and find a cure for brain cancer, with assistance from the Mark Hughes Foundation, that would be great."
Sergeant Turney said honouring late police officers is about taking care of one another - and he is hoping to see community members joining in.
"It's part of looking after our family of blue," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We would like the community to get behind us and help us raise as much money as we can."
No stranger to brain cancer, Sergeant Turney knows all too well how brutal the disease can be and hopes to one day see a cure.
"Pete was the second officer in the last three years here to be diagnosed with brain cancer," he said.
"We've also had other officers here who have been affected by brain cancer through family members.
"My first experience with it was 16 years ago with a family friend who passed away - it's something I've been impacted by and I think it impacts our whole district."
Inspector McLay was stationed at Wagga Police Station for 16 years and was a retained firefighter with Fire and Rescue NSW.
"His life was dedicated to community service," Sergeant Turney said.
"He was also tied up in the sporting community, a well-known cricketer, a keen golfer and a member of the Wagga Country Golf Club."
Fundraising for the Mark Hughes Foundation in honour of Inspector McLay is already under way ahead of the event - with several items also being auctioned off in the coming months.
"We're fortunate the Wallabies have come on board and pledged a jersey to us and Essendon has also been great and they've given us a signed jersey," Sergeant Turney said.
"Fox Sport have come on board and given us tickets to The Matty Johns Show and a meet and greet afterwards so they will be up for auction at some point."
The even will run on June 2 at the Wagga Country Golf Club with registrations made at; https://forms.gle/kQBYQssPwm3ZYSRRA.
To make a donation visit; https://specialoccasion.gofundraise.com.au/page/PMCGD.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.