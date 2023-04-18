The Daily Advertiser
Bailey Churchill: Holbrook footballer flown to Melbourne after rupturing his spleen

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
April 18 2023 - 8:00pm
Bailey Churchill gives a thumbs-up from his hospital bed and, inset, celebrates with his Holbrook team-mates after winning the reserve grade premiership last season.
Holbrook footballer Bailey Churchill is recovering in a Melbourne hospital after rupturing his spleen on the opening day of the season.

