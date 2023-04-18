Side-by-side construction is well underway for two new businesses that their owners say will give Wagga something completely new and exciting.
A storied shopfront on Fitzmaurice Street, once home to the Lum Inn and a tattooist among others, is soon to be transformed into a dual-occupancy space that will keep you fed, watered and looking beautiful.
Owner of the building Chelsea Price will be opening a salon, Bennett & Barkell, on the street level of the building while Nick and Anna King will be opening prohibition-style speakeasy Olivette in the basement below.
Mrs Price is also the owner of The Hollow on Morrow Street and doubling her beauty empire is a long time coming.
"I'm excited, this has been in the works for a really long time for me," she said.
"For it to be finally coming to fruition, it's nice."
Bennett & Barkell is a nod to the building's past and shares the name with the motorcycle garage that called 24 Fitzmaurice home early in the 20th century, but that's where the similarities end - it will be all luxury within.
"It will be a salon space that caters to hair and beauty services, I'm a cosmetic tattooist, hairdresser and make up artist, and I have a team who do much similar to me," she said.
"[It's] just a luxury space catering to some really high-end beauty services."
Having two businesses build in the same space at the same time is not a typical set-up and it was Mrs Price's work that brought her and the Kings together.
"November two years ago I was home for harvest when I usually wouldn't be and my wife came home from having her hair done with Chelsea describing ... what they want in the space underneath that sounded amazing," Mr King said.
Which just happened to align with his dream, which was to open a New York-inspired speakeasy.
"It was funny because I always had a vision for what I wanted to occupy the space downstairs, I didn't ever imagine I'd ever find exactly what I wanted, but what Nick and Anna is doing is what I saw for the space," said Mrs Price.
"It was kind of by fate that it happened."
So Olivette - a nod to infamous American bootlegger Bill McCoy, the man behind the saying 'the real McCoy' - was born.
The underground bar will offer high-end cocktails, whiskeys and small tapas-style sharing eats, operating until 2am seven days a week and accommodating up to 80 patrons.
Mrs Price said the two businesses will feed off each other, with similar high-end vibes so the whole building will be done to "a level that Wagga hasn't seen before".
Demolition has finished in the Olivette space and Mr King said his dream wouldn't have been viable had the two businesses not built and designed together.
And the shared journey means that one won't be able to open without the other, due to construction building compliance, and the pair hope to both be up and running this year.
"2023 is the year," Mrs Price said.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
