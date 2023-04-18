The Daily Advertiser
Coolamon coach Jake Barrett is confident that the player points system shouldn't play too big a factor in his team selection this year

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 18 2023 - 5:30pm
Coolamon coach Jake Barrett will have a number of headaches working out his side to face the Crows but is confident that player points won't come into the equation. Picture by Madeline Begley
Coolamon coach Jake Barrett remains confident that the player points system shouldn't have too much impact on selection this year, despite welcoming nine players to the Hoppers over the off-season.

