Coolamon coach Jake Barrett remains confident that the player points system shouldn't have too much impact on selection this year, despite welcoming nine players to the Hoppers over the off-season.
Riverina League clubs can use up to 39 points this season and there a couple of teams that are expected to feel the pinch at times throughout the season with Collingullie-Glenfield Park using their full allocation in their round one victory against Narrandera.
The Hoppers open their season this weekend at home against Leeton-Whitton and although Barrett expects some headaches when it comes to selecting his side, he believes that the points cap shouldn't factor too heavily on his final decision.
"I don't think it's such a big issue for us, " Barrett said.
"It's more about getting our team balance right, I think we will have a couple of troubles here and there at times and might be pushing it.
"Obviously that could change, but at the same time that's if everyone is injury free as well.
"At the moment we are pretty lucky that everyone is up and going and not injured, it's a great position to be in for our club."
The Hoppers depth looks to be one of their biggest strengths this season and Barrett faces the difficult task of whittling down a first grade squad of around 30 to just 21 to face the Crows on Saturday.
"Everyone would know that I would be going through rough teams here and there," Barrett said.
"But at the end of the day there's 28-30 blokes that could fit into that round one side easily.
"It does make it hard, but at the end of the day we have got to pick what best suits the team and the team balance that week.
"But obviously we will reward blokes that have put the effort in all pre-season and have shown that they deserve a spot for the trial games.
"But it's a good headache to have and it definitely shows we've got the depth there."
After having the round one bye, Barrett was eager to get the season underway at Kindra Park this weekend against Leeton.
The Crows showed a fair bit of fight in the opening round and were in the contest against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong for three quarters before eventually going down by 69-points.
Although taking care of Leeton quite comfortably in both their contests last season, Barrett was expecting an interesting clash.
"Leeton showed on the weekend that they can be pretty competitive," he said.
"Especially only being down 20-points at three quarter time is a real credit to them as I personally look at Ganmain as being a very quality team this year.
"It's going to be an interesting game and hopefully we can just come out now and put what we've been trying to do all pre-season together and make it work.
"But we know being our first game that things aren't going to go our way straight away and you've just to make sure that you're composed and stick to the game plan."
