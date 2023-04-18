A new position and a bit less to think about have been a positive start to the season for Temora's Meg Reinhold.
Stepping away from coaching this year Reinhold said it's been nice to have freedom to focus on herself on game day.
Under the guidance of Kath Derrick, Kangaroos have had an outstanding start to their 2023 campaign.
Two rounds into the Farrer League season, Temora have defeated Coleambally and The Rock-Yerong Creek by 36 and 67-goals respectively.
Though the team looks mostly the same as last year, there's been some movement across the court.
"Usually I play in the centre court but I have been playing a bit of defence this year but I've never played it before," Reinhold said.
"Kath's put me in there a little bit, it's been a bit different but it's been good."
Also moving across the court is Halle Derrick who has changed ends.
"Halle has shifted back to shooting from defence last year where I had her, so not too many changes," Reinhold said.
"So not too many changes but the rolling subs does give us that versatility now to put people in different spots.
"But I am enjoying just playing and not having to decide."
Pleased with how they've started their season, Reinhold is confident the team will go far this year.
After having just one loss in last year's home and away season, Kangaroos were unable to secure any wins in the finals.
"It'd be nice just to get to that position and go even further this time," she said.
"We know that we can do it from last year, we know that we can make finals so it'd be good to make finals again and give it a good shot again and see how it goes."
Playing East Wagga-Kooringal in round three, Reinhold isn't expecting an easy game.
Impressed with their off-season recruiting, Reinhold said Hawks' scorelines last year didn't reflect the quality of play.
"They've recruited Claudia Barton, she's coaching out there, and she's always a strong player," she said.
"We don't really know what to expect each game this year, we're not really sure what other teams have so really we're going into every game unknown and playing the best they can."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
