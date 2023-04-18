An early season reset has paid dividends for Wagga Heat after putting together a much better performance against Canberra Gunners Academy.
Although going down 99-75, player-coach Zac Maloney was enthused about the performance claiming it was a step in the right direction.
"It was a massive improvement on what we dished up in our last game and at the moment that's all we can really ask," Maloney said.
"We went away and there's a few things we highlighted that we wanted to work on after our last home game.
"It was a pretty dismal performance and in my opinion one of the worst game I reckon we've put together on a court.
"The big focus for us coming into the Canberra game, we made a few adjustments but it was more so just trying to be engaged for 40 minutes which I think we did a relatively good job of."
Cam McPherson top-scored with 23 points while Maloney was pleased to see Jacob Edwards return to form with 20 after a pair of quieter performances.
"Canberra did a really good job of taking some of our players out of the game and it really opened up for both of them," he said.
"It was good to see Jake back hitting some shots and hitting some form, hopefully he can carry that momentum moving forward."
The Heat have the bye this weekend before making the trip to Sydney on April 29 to face Camden Valley Wildfire.
With the Wildfire currently sitting only spot above the Heat, Maloney feels it's a good opportunity to notch up their first win of the year.
"In the second half against Canberra a few things clicked there," he said.
"We looked really good on the defensive end and I'm not sure where it ended up it the end, but I know we won the third quarter and I think for the second half it would've been very close.
"For us, that's our new standard and fingers crossed that's what we continue to do.
"That's the standard that we want to take into these next few games moving forward and I believe that if we can we put ourselves back into a really good position.
"Our first half (against Canberra), the only thing that really let us down was we had some sloppy turnovers in the back court that cost us."
