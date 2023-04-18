The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Heat player-coach Zac Maloney says his side has taken a step in the right direction after an improved performance in their 99-75 loss to Canberra Gunners Academy

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated April 18 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 3:30pm
Wagga Heat player-coach Zac Maloney says his side's loss to Canberra Gunners Academy was a step in the right direction. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga Heat player-coach Zac Maloney says his side's loss to Canberra Gunners Academy was a step in the right direction. Picture by Les Smith

An early season reset has paid dividends for Wagga Heat after putting together a much better performance against Canberra Gunners Academy.

