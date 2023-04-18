The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Officers are searching for eight people wanted across the Riverina Police District

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 19 2023 - 1:21pm, first published April 18 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are working to locate eight people wanted across the Riverina Police District. Picture by NSW Police
Police are working to locate eight people wanted across the Riverina Police District. Picture by NSW Police

Police are searching for eight people wanted across the Riverina Police District with officers urging anyone with information to come forward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.