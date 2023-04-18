Police are searching for eight people wanted across the Riverina Police District with officers urging anyone with information to come forward.
Officers are searching for Akbar Tirehdast, 52, who is wanted by virtue of an outstanding warrant in Boree Creek in relation to alleged domestic violence offences.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District have been conducting inquiries into his whereabouts; however, he has not been located.
He is described as being of Middle Eastern appearance, about 160cm tall, of thin build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He has been known to frequent the Boree Creek area, as well as Sydney.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Brendan Glass, 22, wanted by virtue of an outstanding warrant in Narrandera in relation to alleged domestic violence offences.
Brendan is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander in appearance, about 180cm tall, of medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He has been known to frequent the Narrandera and Wagga area.
Bruce Chad, 37, is wanted by virtue of an outstanding warrant in Ashmont for revocation of parole.
Bruce is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of thin build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He has been known to frequent the Wagga area.
Trekieye Williams,19, is wanted by virtue of an outstanding warrant in Tolland in relation to alleged domestic violence offences.
Trekieye is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander in appearance, about 170cm tall, of solid build, with black hair and brown eyes.
He has been known to frequent the Wagga area.
Bodean Waitere ,33, is wanted by virtue of an outstanding warrant in Ashmont in relation to alleged domestic violence offences.
Bodean is described as being of Pacific Islander appearance, about 165cm tall, of medium build, with black hair and brown eyes.
She has been known to frequent the Wagga area.
Sara Jones, 36, is wanted on an arrest warrant in Mount Austin in relation to alleged domestic violence offences.
Sarah is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of thin build, with red hair and green eyes.
She has been known to frequent the Wagga area.
Caitlin Paratene, 26, is wanted on an arrest warrant in Ashmont in relation to alleged domestic violence offences.
Caitlin is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander in appearance, about 160cm tall, of large build, with red hair and brown eyes.
She has been known to frequent the Wagga area.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the above is urged to contact Riverina Police District on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
