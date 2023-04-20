Southern NSW Women's League grand final best on ground player Sophie Gaynor has taken out Coolamon's 2023 best and fairest count.
No stranger to the football field, Gaynor returned to play this year after an eight year stint on the Australian rules sidelines.
Playing rugby league through the winter season, Gaynor's speed and strong ball handling skills made her a defenders nightmare throughout the season.
She backed up her strong round games performance in the league grand final, where she was voted best on ground despite Coolamon's loss.
Missing the presentation night due to representative rugby league commitments, Gaynor received a call from coach Mark Carroll congratulating her on the win.
"He knew I wasn't going to be able to make it because of being in Canberra, so he gave me a call to let me know and I was stoked, I was very appreciative and very excited," Gaynor said.
In her first season back she had a lot to re-learn and was shocked with the recognition.
"I had a lot to learn, I hadn't played AFL in a long time," she said.
"Simple things like remembering to handball not to pass was challenging but I managed not to throw it.
"Tackling was a bit different, they're not lining up in front of you, you have to go 360 and tackle them in every which way, had to chase them rather than let them run at you.
"A couple skills were a bit different so it was tough getting used to it but I think I had it by the third or fourth game."
Jordan Barrett was Gaynor's runner up in her first year with the Hoppers.
Gaynor said Barrett was a great on-field leader throughout the season.
"I loved playing with Jordan, she was very dominant in the ruck and it helped me as a centre to have a dominant ruck to be able to run off," she said.
Also recognised was captain Carlie McGrath, who was awarded most consistent player alongside Georgina Carroll, who won the bones on the line award.
Ruby Alchin and Summer Buchegger took out the players player and coaches awards respectively, while Lily Buchanan was player of the finals series.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
