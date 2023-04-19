A Wagga bodybuilder has come home from a statewide competition with three medals and the title of overall champion for her category at the weekend.
Danniell Taylor spent the last six months doing the final conditioning training for her first bodybuilding competition, the I Compete Naturally (ICN) Superbodies competition in Sydney.
She ended up not only taking the win for the Ms Fitness first timer and fitness model novice, but was also named as the Ms Fitness overall champion.
"I nearly cried, I was shocked - I thought you know I might get a place," Ms Taylor said.
"I didn't go in with the expectation that I was going to win the whole thing so it was an incredible feeling."
Contestants in bodybuilding competition are judged on muscle symmetry, muscularity and posing. Fitness model entrants like Ms Taylor must have a six pack to be considered eligible.
The recognisable spray tans are to help enhance the bodybuilder's muscle definition.
"The day was basically non-stop from five o'clock - had to do my hair and makeup, have a really intense spray tan," Ms Taylor said.
"It was really exciting, really scary but yeah it was awesome."
Ms Taylor has been training at Empire Gym for the past seven years, and with her coach Zach Poulos for the past three.
A seasoned trainer and bodybuilding competitor himself, Mr Poulos said Ms Taylor had what it took to succeed in the competition circuit.
"It was cool to finally get to see her show everyone all her hard work that she's been putting in," he said.
"It's definitely all her and I just steer where we go. She trains hard, she's very consistent... I'm very proud of her and very happy for her. "
This is just the beginning for Ms Taylor - she's preparing to compete at the ICN Brisbane Classic on April 23, and then the National Championships in May.
"Just going to see what's out there and what else I can do," she said.
ICN was first founded in Australia in 1991 and hosts 50 bodybuilding events and competitions around the world.
The organisation has close to 40,000 active members in 97 countries. The ICN National Championship is held in Sydney.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
