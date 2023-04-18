Letters: National Party to remain relevant? Not likely

Ray Peck's letter about The Nationals staying relevant (Daily Advertiser, April 13) was very good indeed.
However, I'd like to know when they were ever relevant.
The truth is the Nationals have never been relevant. They hide in a Coalition and say they are in power, then just go along with their Lib mates and do nothing.
When the Coalition is voted out, it's never them that lost the election but the Libs. Talk about a bob each way.
The only honest thing they ever done was change the name from Country Party to National Party, because they never did anything for country people anyway.
Most voters have become awake to that nowadays.
Did we ever get asked about a Coalition anyway? I don't remember that.
The National Party is the most un-Australian mob there is.
Its members can swipe away at everyone else; because they are never really in power at all, they have no responsibility for anything.
They are the draggy tail of the Liberal lamb.
It is time to have a driver's licence category that acknowledges good driving records. No insurance claims, no penalties, should be rewarded and a target for all drivers to aim for.
After over 40 years of driving, no fines and no insurance claims, it should be given some credit and benefit and shown on a licence! Being a safe defensive driver should be the aim, and not the anger and aggression we all see on our roads.
Australia is regarded by many other countries as being a wealthy country. Our living standards are amongst the highest in the world.
But is Australia doing anywhere near enough in relation to dealing with human-caused climate change?
The answer has to be a resounding no. Australia was ranked by the global Climate Change Performance Index 2023, 55th out of 63 possible places.
A pathetic result although a slight improvement on the prior CCPI report when Australia came in dead last on climate policy. The CCPI 2023 results are a severe embarrassment for Australia.
Climate change is a global problem of massive concern, and it is ever so obvious that Australia has been exposed as a continuing weak link in relation to countering human-caused climate change.
Australia must face up to reality and act now with a far greater and obvious sense of urgency.
