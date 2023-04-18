Bronze medal for NSW under 19s in Perth

New South Wales under 19 netball side have won bronze at the 2023 National Netball Championships in Darwin.
The side, which featured Tumut's Grace Whyte, played Victoria in a tight bronze medal match, coming away 37-36 winners.
NSW had a tough run through this year's competition, earning four wins from their seven games.
Whyte wasn't the only local face there with Wagga's Kaylah Upfield and Amanda McLachlan also in Darwin.
Upfield took the court for ACT who came seventh, while McLachlan was selected to umpire the competition.
All states and territories were represented in the under 19s competition, which serves as a selection carnival for the national team also.
Meanwhile in Perth, Barellan local Jake Bourchier wore the NSW blue in the under 20 Australian Mens and Mixed Netball Association National Championships.
Playing against Victoria and two Queensland sides, NSW won four of their games across the week of action.
In a seesawing elimination final against Queensland's metro side, NSW were just unable to get the win to progress, losing 32-31.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
