The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Bronze medal for NSW under 19s in Perth

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 18 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 11:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Whyte and Jake Bourchier represented NSW in their respective national championships. Pictures: Netball NSW/Men's Netball NSW
Grace Whyte and Jake Bourchier represented NSW in their respective national championships. Pictures: Netball NSW/Men's Netball NSW

New South Wales under 19 netball side have won bronze at the 2023 National Netball Championships in Darwin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.