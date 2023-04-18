The Daily Advertiser
Temora's Grace Krause has cleaned up at the Australian Junior Athletics Championships over the weekend taking home three gold medals

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 18 2023 - 1:30pm
Temora's Grace Krause and coach Greg Wiencke following her efforts at the Australian Junior Athletics Championships over the weekend. Picture supplied
Temora's Grace Krause has put herself in the box seat for Youth Commonwealth Games selection following an awesome campaign at the Australian Junior Athletics Championships over the weekend.

