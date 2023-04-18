Temora's Grace Krause has put herself in the box seat for Youth Commonwealth Games selection following an awesome campaign at the Australian Junior Athletics Championships over the weekend.
The 15-year-old cleaned up at the national championships coming home with three gold medals, one silver and one bronze and looks likely to earn selection for the Australian Youth Commonwealth Games team that is heading to Trinidad and Tobago in August.
Krause's coach Greg Wiencke was absolutely thrilled with her performance that also included a terrific effort anchoring in the under 18's 4x100m relay that resulted in another gold medal.
"Grace was out of this world," Wiencke said.
"That long jump she did was a 6.16m which is massive and makes her number one in the world and that girl that beat her by 5cm is number one in the world in the under 18's.
"But Grace had a foul that was measured at 6.50m and that's like number three in all of Australia in the opens.
"Then her relay leg was unbelievable, she got the baton about five metres down on the Western Australian girl who was a finalist in the 100m and then picked her off and went straight past her and beat her by five."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Krause's terrific effort in the long jump will likely see her picked in the Commonwealth Games squad while she will also likely be chosen in the under 18's 200m after claiming gold with a phenomenal time of 23.67s.
Wiencke expects to know whether Krause is successful in her selection in the next week, but feels confident that she has done enough to earn her spot in the team.
"All the sports have a certain allocation which is a bit tough, but I think she's in the box seat," he said.
Krause also took home gold in the under 17's 100m after recording a personal best of 11.91s while also claiming a bronze in the under 17's triple jump.
It was also a solid weekend for Wagga's Daniel Okerenyang who claimed gold in the under 17's triple jump after a solid jump of 14.71m which has him currently sitting second in the world.
Wiencke was pleased with the efforts of Okerenyang, who will now have a few months off before resuming his preparation for the 2024 U20 World Athletics Championships that are being held in Peru.
"The last couple of comps he started to drop his butt behind his feet so he's been losing 40-50 centimetres on his landing," he said.
"So he was right up there with that world junior qualifier mark for next year and he was pretty pumped with that, even if the result doesn't show it.
"He was pretty upbeat about it all and knew there was more in the tank, he gets a well-earned rest now for a little bit."
Ben Field who is also trained by Wiencke is also set to compete this weekend at the Little Athletics Australian Championships in Melbourne.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.