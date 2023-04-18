The victims of a Sunday night crime spree targeting cars across a Wagga suburb are fighting back - calling the community to come together with police to put a stop to the ongoing trend once and for all.
Boorooma resident Scarlett Mangelsdorf is one of several victims who was targeted during the Sunday night crime spree - with money and an Ipad stolen from her vehicle.
It isn't the first time she has been a victim of this kind of crime.
"This is the third time we have had our car broken into in three years," she said.
"It was happening towards the end of last year and we always seem to have issues every few months of this reoccurring.
"It's just annoying. The whole neighbourhood has had enough.
"I know we shouldn't leave valuables in cars but they shouldn't be breaking into cars."
Emma Grant - also of Boorooma - managed to capture to bandits breaking into a series of vehicles along her street during the spree.
Captured on CCTV footage is a white car in which two men are seen exiting out of and approaching Ms Grant's vehicle which was parked in the driveway.
The men attempted to gain entry into the vehicle, but all doors were locked and they then moved on to the next home.
Mrs Grant posted the CCTV footage to social media, urging residents who may be able to identify the perpetrators or car to come forward.
"I rang police and took the CCTV footage in," she said.
"We have a great community out here and we always help each other. We pull together for these sorts of things."
While lucky her doors had been locked, Ms Grant has been left feeling unnerved by the incident.
"They didn't get into our car but to have someone on your property that close to your house that early in the morning is just creepy," she said.
Ms Grant said she wants to encourage more people to go to police when incidences like this occur.
"People need to let police know when these things are happening. We just want our community to be safe and free of arseholes," she said.
Wagga Police Inspector Lee Gray said no reports of cars being broken into on Sunday night in Boorooma have been made to police, however, he is aware of the Facebook posts regarding the crime.
"Our work depends on reports," he said.
"I'd like to encourage people to come and report it to us.
"We would also like to remind people to take their valuables out and lock car doors.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
