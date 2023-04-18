Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will look to keep their promising start to the season rolling this weekend when they host Narrandera.
The Goannas have faced finals contenders Wagga Tigers and Griffith in their first two games of the season and have managed to claim a win and a draw from the contests.
MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe believes the results are evidence that we are in for one of the closest Riverina League seasons in recent memory, however admits that his side is still a bit off from their best football.
"For us to travel to Griffith and have a draw and for us to squeak over the line against a Tigers outfit that certainly I thought looked fairly sharp in round one, we are typifying the fact that it is such a close season," Rowe said.
"But we are not upset with where we sit, we think that guys are coming in at the moment and playing roles and we've got probably six or seven real prime movers ready to come back in the next couple of weeks.
"We are still really optimistic with where we sit and I think for us we've probably got to get away from these really low-scoring dour affairs that are just completely based off effort.
"We want the effort to be there, but we think we can play an exciting brand of footy and we think we can open games up and we just haven't seen that in either of the last two weeks.
"It would be nice to continue having that great effort, but also have a bit of pollish on the back of it.
"I think if we can achieve that and get on top of our ball movement then we can probably get away from these really dour affairs and actually put a couple of teams to the sword which is what we are hunting going into this week."
Ryan Price and James Godde both missed the trip to Griffith through unavailability but are expected to be available for selection against the Eagles while Rowe is hopeful that Ben Halse will come into the side and play his first game of the year.
Luke Lawrence is also available for selection this weekend after missing the first two rounds through representative commitments with Taylor Clark also expected to return from a minor quad injury.
Sam Male is expected to be sidelined for at least another week while the Goannas are likely to make a call on ruck Tom Smith later in the week after he came from the ground late in the game against the Swans with a knee injury.
Rowe expected to have a number of tough calls to make when selecting his side for this week, but was hoping moving forward they were able to build some consistency.
"We think that there may be four or five guys giving us some selection headaches this week," he said.
"Then maybe an extra couple going into the week after providing there are no more mishaps.
"We want that continual week to week where there is pressure on spots and blokes are making your decision-making difficult, but in the same breath we'd love to find a few weeks where we are only talking one or two changes and get that stability and continuity that we crave."
