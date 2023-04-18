A Wiradjuri leader says she is not impressed with the way political leaders are conducting themselves in the campaign for a voice to parliament.
Recognise a Better Way, the no campaign group led by Warren Mundine, John Anderson, Gary Johns has been accused of sowing misinformation in an attempt to reframe and confuse debate around the proposed constitutional reform.
Local member Michael McCormack is not officially part of the no campaign, but has been a vocal advocate for the no position. His stated reason is a belief The Voice will not make a difference in the lives of indigenous people living in remote communities.
Wiradjuri and Ngunnawal Elder Aunty Mary Atkinson said to her knowledge, Michael McCormack has not consulted with local elders or indigenous groups. She said Mr McCormack should "take a look at what's happening in his own backyard".
"My question to Michael McCormack and people like him is 'have you visited our suburbs, and talked to people who are doing it tough'?," Aunty Mary said.
"People who can't get adequate housing, people who can't see a doctor - all those kinds of things.
"We [local elders] don't have the voice to speak for everyone ... but we do have the voice to speak for our community, which is his community."
Mr McCormack rejected Aunty Mary's accusation he had failed to consult with the Riverina's indigenous community on the voice, saying nobody could accuse him of "failing to consult with the community".
"It depends on who the aboriginal elders are. I have spoken to people in the aboriginal community. I have spoken to elders," he said.
"I have spoken to aboriginal people from sectors of the community from across the electorate, and have taken onboard their views.
"I have also heard from many people who are not indigenous, and they have just as big a say in this as anyone else - we're all Australians."
Mr McCormack declined to name any indigenous leaders in the electorate he had consulted with.
Recognise a Better Way launched its first set of campaign ads this week, with the slogan "don't know, vote no", telegraphing they will be proceeding with the tactic of trying to create a glut of questions or information to make voters feel they don't know what they are voting for.
Opposition leader Peter Dutton has led no campaigners in asking for more information on The Voice, most notably by submitting 15 questions to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, which he says have not been answered. However, a recent article in the Financial Review claims to answer all 15 questions, suggesting this argument may be a political tactic rather than a genuine request for information.
Polling suggests this tactic is working. Aggregates of recent opinion polls show the number of people intending to vote no is rising, while the yes vote appears to be declining.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been accused of fumbling in conversations around The Voice proposal, allowing no campaigners to frame the debate, and erode support for the proposal.
Aunty Mary said enshrinement in the constitution is paramount. While she is open to The Voice's structure changing based on what does or doesn't work through experimentation, she doesn't think a subsequent government should be able to remove the body.
She said the Government could be more proactive in confronting the no campaign.
"They could do a bit better to be honest," she said.
"I think the confusion is that people are wanting to know how it will work, and they can't really tell you that until they get the process going.
"Aboriginal people are sick of government telling us what's good for us."
Mr McCormack is one of a number of soft no campaigners who has pointed to poverty and crime in Alice Springs as something an indigenous voice would not help solve.
"I've mentioned Alice because I've been there. I've also been to Tennant Creek and Catherine and seen the issues there," he said.
"Many of those people who are very much advocating for a voice have not been to the Riverina, spoken to Wiradjuri people or listened to them.
"Nor have they been anywhere near those remote areas of Central Australia, where there are obviously a lot of problems that need to be addressed."
Aunty Mary said no campaigners referrals to problems facing indigenous communities in Alice Springs was problematic.
"My question to people who are talking about Alice Springs, is why are they just starting to talk about it now? It's been happening for decades," she said.
"There's issues in every backyard, and that they keep going there. What are they saying? That's where the true aboriginal people live?"
Local indigenous groups and leaders are looking to hold additional information sessions on the voice prior to the referendum.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
