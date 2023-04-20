The state's new regional transport minister has accused her predecessor of failing to deliver on a promise to shift the responsibility of local roads to the NSW government and promise much-needed relief to Wagga's transport infrastructure.
According to the council, there is not enough money in local coffers to deal with the ongoing road damage caused by heavy rain and increasing traffic movements.
Former Minister for Regional Roads Paul Toole announced a plan for the state government to take over management of 15,000km of NSW council roads in February 2019.
Wagga City Council nominated a list of roads for reclassification under the scheme in September 2020, but have been frustrated by the fact the plan appears to have stalled.
Roads submitted for reclassification included parts of Bourke Street, Docker Street, Eunony Bridge Road, Holbrook Road and Tumbarumba Road.
Labor councillor Dan Hayes said he didn't think the roads reclassification promised by the previous government would ever materialise, but was more optimistic about progression with the new Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Jenny Aitchison.
"There's no alternatives to driving in Wagga, so our roads are very important," Cr Hayes said.
"Under the previous government, we were getting zero, so anything would be an improvement on that.
Tow truck driver Joe Manfred spends a lot of time on Wagga's local roads and his assessment of them is frank - they're "crap".
"Vehicles have to be roadworthy - why can't the roads be vehicle-worthy?," he said.
"Wagga council and road repairs ... sometimes you wonder whether they're just ticking the box, because you see people out working on the same roads week after week.
"The classic one is Bourke Street - I've seen that claim quite a few tyres."
Mr Manfred said he almost lost the front end of his truck in a puddle on Coolamon Road after recent rain turned it into what commuters had branded a "death trap".
Coolamon Road was not nominated for transfer.
Ms Aitchison said her predecessor, Sam Farraway, failed to publicise information on the road reclassification project prior to the election, preventing her from making firm commitments on the program.
"The former minister failed to release to the public the final report on the Regional Road Transfer and Road Classification Review before the state election, despite it sitting on his desk for four months prior to polling day," she said.
"I'm seeking to get eyes on it because reclassification has caused a lot of issues for councils who were let down by the former government's broken promise.
"Some regional councils did not even submit roads into the process as there was a poor understanding of the program. We want to ensure that all regional councils are able to access the funds."
The Daily Advertiser contacted Mr Farraway for comment, but no response was received in time for publication.
When Ms Aitchison made similar accusations prior to the election, Mr Farraway said said the then-government had already implemented 25 of the 37 recommendations from the independent panel, and that it was a "longer process" to reclassify roads back to state management.
"As I have said consistently, the independent panel's full report, which was received late last year, will go through the same process as any report to government," he said in February.
Ms Aitchison said she plans to consult directly with community leaders in order to get a better sense of what is needed at a local level, and how things may have changed since 2019.
"There have been a number of significant changes that have impacted councils since they put in their reclassification requests nearly four years ago," she said.
"Being a local member living in a regional community I know how important local roads are and I look forward to visiting the Riverina soon to meet with the local members and councils again."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
