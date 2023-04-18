The Daily Advertiser
Mercedes driver caught 90kph over the limit on the Hume Highway at Tumblong

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 18 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 10:00am
Driver fined after hot pink Mercedes caught travelling 90 kilometres above the limit on the Hume Highway. Picture by NSW Police
Driver fined after hot pink Mercedes caught travelling 90 kilometres above the limit on the Hume Highway. Picture by NSW Police

A man has been charged after he was caught in a hot pink Mercedes travelling more than 90 kilometres above the speed limit on a highway.

