Transgrid has part funded a new jobs website aimed at addressing the challenges many Riverina employers are facing in the current tight employment market.
Jobs Riverina Murray is a new employment website that allows businesses to advertise their job vacancies across a wider geographical location, allowing them to attract potential candidates from outside the region and connect with local job seekers.
It will also allow job seekers to register and browse job vacancies, and regional information, including the new "Trending Skills" and "Trending Industries" pages that provide details about in-demand skills and industries in the Riverina Murray region.
Funding for the site is part of Transgrid and Regional Development Australia Riverina's $1.5 million Workforce Development Strategic Partnership and Transgrid's Executive General Manager of Major Projects Gordon Taylor said the Riverina/Murray workforce is integral to their $1.8 billion project.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Transgrid is building the transmission superhighway which will transform the energy supply for millions of Australians and the Riverina/Murray are in the driver's seat with our major projects centred on the region," Mr Taylor said.
Transgrid is an EnergyConnect project which will see construction of a new 900km electricity transmission line, stretching from Wagga to Robertstown in South Australia, with a connection to Red Cliffs in Victoria.
The project is set to pass through the southern edge of Wagga, with the transmission towers ranging from 30 to 65 metres high and spaced between 400 and 600 metres apart.
"We are committed to maximising local economic, employment and educational benefits from our major projects such as EnergyConnect and are delighted to see the new website come to fruition which will help support businesses, jobs and skills across the region," Mr Taylor said.
RDA Riverina operations manager Amanda Cappello said the mission is to help local businesses grow by helping them to find the staff they need.
"As well as to attract new business to the region, so that more people can live, work, and play in our beautiful part of the world," she said.
Employers looking to boost their visibility and attract talent can also benefit from Jobs Riverina Murray's employer profile.
This profile allows them to showcase their brand and job openings more easily through greater exposure on the website, including logo placement and visibility on the homepage.
The website is the brainchild of both Regional Development Australia Riverina (RDA-Riverina) and Regional Development Australia Murray (RDA Murray).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.