Big wins highlight start of new leaguetag season

By Courtney Rees
Updated April 18 2023 - 8:53am, first published April 17 2023 - 7:30pm
Montana Kearnes gets a pass away under pressure from the Brothers defence in Southcity's loss to start the season on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith
There were plenty of points scored in the opening round of the Group Nine leaguetag season.

