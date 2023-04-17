There were plenty of points scored in the opening round of the Group Nine leaguetag season.
Premiers Temora kicked off their campaign with a 34-8 win over Junee, Kangaroos romped to a 52-0 win over Gundagai while Brothers took a 34-6 win over Southcity.
The closest result was Albury's 24-4 win over Tumut.
With a number of graduates from the junior league this season, Brothers coach Chris Suckling was pleased with how his team started the season.
"It was a good win," Suckling said. "We've been a bit underdone in the pre-season but the girls played well.
"We just got on top early."
Brothers went out to a 22-0 lead at half-time before the Bulls opened the scoring in the second stanza as possession started to level out.
However two more tries rounded out the strong win.
After being beaten by Temora in last year's grand final, Suckling is looking to help build the next generation of Brothers.
"We've got five under 16s coming up and are looking to develop them and there's a few of the older girls back as well," he said.
"It's basically the same side but we want to try to develop a few of the under 16s."
Aliya Creek and Meghyn Pike both made their debuts for the club on Sunday with a couple others unavailable for round one with touch commitments.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
