A contingent of hospitality students from a Riverina high school have just returned from a thrilling opportunity at this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Four Year 12 Junee High School students travelled 430 kilometres to work at the Rural Students Cafe last week where they cooked up a storm to hundreds.
The cafe is run by Year 11 and 12 hospitality students who gained valuable skills and work experience towards their vocational education and training qualifications and for the HSC.
Kitchen Operations teacher Elaine Bunyan said the contingent served up a variety of delicious menu items during that time.
"We made homemade sausage rolls, tomato sauce, mini quiches, chicken ribbon sandwiches, a lemon cheesecake with raspberry frosting and mini pavlovas with passion fruit cream and fresh fruit on the top," Ms Bunyan said.
"When the cafe was open, the students were each responsible for their station in the kitchen like a production line."
Ms Bunyan said it was a great opportunity for the students to gain a wealth of experience in the industry.
"It's real life real life skills in action," she said.
While serving at the cafe, the students took turns at running the kitchen and Junee High student Macey Crane said the whole experience was great.
"It was good for us to get experience in the city and I learnt heaps on how to serve customers and cooking," she said.
While there, the group had a surprise visit from well-known chef Fast Ed of Better Homes and Gardens, who showed them a few tricks of the trade.
"He was great at teaching us little things like how to present food, and if it's wrong, how to fix it," Macey said.
Macey's mum Amanda also attended as a teachers aid and said the experience was something special.
"It was a great opportunity for them to go and do some [big time] catering [and it was a chance] you wouldn't working in hospitality in Junee," Mrs Crane said.
She was also really proud of her daughter.
"It was very exciting Macey got chosen to be head chef for a day and she ran the whole kitchen," Mrs Crane said.
Across the show, 120 public school students from 13 schools took orders, served coffees, prepped and cooked the food and more.
Cafe coordinator Heather White said the café helped students meet their work experience requirements for the Certificate II Hospitality and Certificate II Kitchen Operations courses and for the HSC.
"This is the third year we've run the cafe. Students have to cook and serve, so they get that front of house and back of house experience," she said.
"The students are mentored by professional chefs to prepare tasting plates and a [tasting] menu of locally inspired treats, with all proceeds from the cafe going back to schools.
"We have some wonderful staff helping out as well. Our head chef, Peter Kell, [was] from Denison College in Bathurst."
Mr Kell, a former chef and now teacher at the Bathurst High campus of Denison College, ran a ship-shape kitchen and received great feedback from the Junee High contingent.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
