Keeping a high level playing mentality for a full game is Wagga Scorchers next challenge as they continue through the CPL One season.
Coach Patrick O'Donnell said that his side slipped back into local-level play in the second half of their 6-0 loss to 2022 premiers Central Hockey Club on Saturday.
"We had a pretty good first half, it was only 1-0 come half time and then after that we dropped back and started playing a bit of Wagga Hockey hockey," O'Donnell said.
"It could come down to fitness but it's more mentality, we're playing in a higher standard of hockey and we need to keep that standard of hockey mentality for the full 60-minutes.
"We can't be dropping in and out when we choose and when we want to."
Despite the disappointing second half, O'Donnell said there were positives to take out of the first half of the game.
Pleased with their ball movement and cohesion in the first half, he felt the team had chances to score but weren't able to capitalise on them.
"We had a few short corners that we probably should have put away but we didn't, but that's hockey and how it sometimes goes," O'Donnell said.
"Other than that though, the boys were pretty disappointed by the end of the game and we let the score get away from us."
Returning to Canberra this weekend, O'Donnell said the game was a good indication of what to expect when they're on the road.
Playing co-captain Niranjan Gupte's old club, Western Districts Hockey Club , O'Donnell said they'll be hoping to get some insight from him during training this week.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
