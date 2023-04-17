Letters: Labor's Wagga poll result worth a mention

I read with interest the article about the final NSW election results for Wagga, mentioning Joe McGirr (the winning independent), Andrianna Benjamin (Nationals, second) and Julia Ham (Liberal, fourth) (DA, April 15).
Just for the sake of completeness, there was a great result for the third-placed Labor candidate. Keryn Foley achieved a 2.1 per cent swing after preferences from the 2019 election.
It also shouldn't be brushed aside that the two-candidate preferred result of 72 per cent achieved by Dr McGirr (that he lauded himself) was only at 56 per cent before the Labor vote was the last excluded.
Congratulations go to Dr McGirr on his win and his words for the new government are encouraging, with his desire to work with them, given the strong Labor vote and preferencing to him. The visit by the new Health Minister Ryan Park last week was a great start for the Labor government listening to the needs of Wagga and working with him to drive better outcomes in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District.
Earth Day (April 22) is devoted to our unique planet. For more than 50 years, people of the world have been coming together on this day to celebrate nature, draw attention to environmental decline, and promote conservation and sustainability.
Incredibly, one billion people from more than 190 countries take actions like planting trees, reducing plastic waste, making sustainable fashion choices, and advocating for the environment.
This year, the Earth Day theme is "invest in our planet". Inspiring events and activity toolkits can be found at earthday.org
Earth Day should be a catalyst for communities to work together to make lasting changes that will lead to a sustainable future.
As Desmond Tutu suggested: "Do your little bit of good where you are; it is those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world."
Fossil fuels have accumulated under the ground over a massive time scale. When humans first started extracting fossil fuels from the ground to burn and create energy, they had little understanding that the resulting release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere of the earth would ultimately lead to changing the world's climate - as we are experiencing today.
Before the Industrial Revolution, carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere were around 280 parts per million.
Now, CO2 levels in the atmosphere are close to 420 PPM, a 50 per cent increase.
It is understandable that ignorance of the scientific facts in the early days of the Industrial Revolution have led to us having to face the human-caused climate change problems we are facing today.
It is now, however, common knowledge that fossil fuels should remain where nature intended - under the ground.
It is beyond normal understanding that - despite the avalanche of scientific warnings clearly indicating that burning fossil fuels must stop, if the advance of human created climate change is to be halted - our federal government still allows the practice of burning fossil fuels to create energy to continue.
