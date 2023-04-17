The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, April 18

April 18 2023 - 5:30am
Letters: Labor's Wagga poll result worth a mention
A RESULT WORTH MENTIONING

I read with interest the article about the final NSW election results for Wagga, mentioning Joe McGirr (the winning independent), Andrianna Benjamin (Nationals, second) and Julia Ham (Liberal, fourth) (DA, April 15).

