Disappointed with their first game of the season, Wagga Tigers have bounced back to take a 24-goal win over Turvey Park.
It wasn't the opening to their new courts the Bulldogs were hoping for, but it was a change in mentality the Tigers needed.
Tigers captain Georgia Tilyard said the side felt flat in their Good Friday game against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
"The fact that we maintained our intensity throughout the whole game was just a reflection of how hard the girls really wanted to work, especially after the first week, we weren't overly happy with our first performance but we really showed up this week," Tilyard said.
"Getting around each other a bit more, in that first week we were just all a little bit flat, whereas this week we made it a big priority to get around each other try and hype each other up a little bit more and it gave everyone that extra hit of energy."
Tilyard said the side never backed off their intensity and maintained pressure throughout the full four quarters.
The Wagga Tigers Turvey Park rivalry is a well loved one, and Tilyard said it was nice to get a win over the Bulldogs at their new home courts.
"There's never any nastiness on the court, everyone is a fantastic sport and we were really proud to play on their courts for the first time and to get the win is fantastic," she said.
"Overall it was a fantastic day."
Low on A grade numbers leading into the season, Tilyard said the side is looking good now and they've secured a full roster of top level players.
"We've not just picked up an extra player and we've now got nine, which means we could actually use rotating subs on the weekend which we couldn't do in the first week so that did help us," she said.
Tigers have a disjointed start to their season, with a bye in round two and a week off in round four due to their Good Friday fixture.
Tilyard is hopeful the side will be able to maintain momentum through their off weeks.
Turvey Park held an official opening of their new netball courts before the beginning of the A grade game.
Griffith 43 defeated Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 42 at Griffith Ex-Services Club.
Leeton-Whitton 37 defeated by Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 62 at Leeton Showground.
Narrandera 35 defeated by Collingullie-Glenfield Park 70 at Narrandera Sportsground.
Turvey Park 18 defeated by Wagga Tigers 42 at Maher Oval.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
